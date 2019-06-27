No Free Metro Rides Plan for Women Received: Puri
No Free Metro Rides Plan for Women Received: Puri


The central government on Thursday said it had not received any proposal for free rides for women in Delhi Metro trains from the Delhi government for approval.

In a written reply to All India Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in the Lok Sabha said the Union government had not received any such proposal.

However, the Delhi government said it was committed to provide free Metro rides to women.

"On our request, the Delhi Metro has submitted its proposal. In principle, the proposal is agreeable to us. However, Delhi government is studying its details. I repeat, as announced, the Delhi government is committed to provide free metro rides to women," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.



Delhi Metro is by far the largest and busiest metro in India, and second oldest after the Kolkata Metro it is the world's 8th longest metro system and 16th largest by ridership.



Source: IANS
