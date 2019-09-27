New Age Business Startup Opportunities at Asia's Largest Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo

New Delhi, September 25, 2019: “The International Franchise Association has rated India as the 12th most valuable market for franchising in the world. It is globally proven that during a slowdown, franchising is the established format to fix the economic stress. In fact, new franchises play an integral role in supporting the local economy through more job creation and the payment of taxes,” highlighted Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India.

He further added that Franchise India Show is rated amongst the five biggest franchise and business opportunities shows in the world. “Themed as ‘New feathers of Opportunity,’ the show will give new dimensions to earn livelihood by investing in a franchise business in a scenario where there are fewer jobs and corporate opportunities,” he added.

Franchise India Show 2019 is set to bring together leading brands, investors and prospective businessmen once again to discover, collaborate and invest inforward looking Business Opportunities. Starting October 12, 2019 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The 17th edition of the two-day mega event is at the forefront to offer hundreds of the revolutionary franchise concepts and opportunities and is thronged by over 40,000 investors, 10,000 HNIs and 500+ national and international brands.

Franchise India 2019 is supported by Ministry of MSME and NSIC .The Guest of Honour will be Sh. Ram Mohan Mishra,Development Commissioner & Additional Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The famed actress & Celebrity Rakul Preet Singh will also be present to inaugurate the Franchise India 2019 event.

Franchise India 2019 will host dedicated zones for sectors like food & beverage, retail, licensing and private labels as well as franchise zones for low-cost brands, educational institutes, lifestyle, fashion, jewellery, health and wellness, and international brands.What’s more, manufacturing and service businesses can avail subsidy of up to Rs 45,000 from Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises to exhibit at the show.

To Exhibit at the Business Expo

Prospective Entrepreneurs and young startups will embark on an entrepreneurial journey with Startup Summit, which is regarded as the industry's most comprehensive thought leadership platform with the aim to inspire new-age entrepreneurs to create innovative businesses, scalable and sustainable enterprises, international brand collaborations and raise capital. Startup Summit is arguably the India’s biggest networking and fund-raising platform for startups with over 500 startups, 70+ thought leaders and over 50 Institutional investors in attendance. Celebrity entrepreneur and philanthropist Rakul Preet Singh will grace the summit for Women Entrepreneurship session.

To Attend the conference

In parallel, Startup Kickoff is designed to help young and emerging start-ups in tech and consumer products & services to meet with prospective investors, distributors, dealers and channel networks to showcase their products. A Pitch stage is provided to the participants to showcase innovative products to early-stage investors and mentors and build market-readiness for businesses.

To Pitch your business idea

Brands and Startups in scale up phase and looking to embark on franchising and distribution channel will also get intrinsic knowledge on how to build a healthy franchising culture from global guru Greg Nathan, Founder of Franchise Relationship Institute and Gaurav Marya at Franchise Management Workshop. If you are looking to franchise your business or would like to train your professional franchise team in global best franchise practices

Also drawing focus to the Indian franchise industry, the Francast Franchise Forecast 2020 report will be unveiled on October 13, 2019 giving out industry’s annual report card and year-on-year growth indicator. The most sought-after franchise report highlights the state of the franchise industry, sectoral growth, best practices, and case studies and interviews of the leading franchising brands.

To feature your case study or interview in the annual report

The event will conclude with the much-awaited 17th edition of Franchise Awards 2019 for excellence in franchising and business development, and Star Retailer Awards 2019 recognizing excellence in retailing under 100+ coveted award categories.

To nominate yourself for Franchise or Star Retailer Awards

The Franchise India 2019 Show is a perfect platform for brands who have plans to expand through franchising and distribution as well as people and businessmen who want to start/expand their business.

Why attend

Largest franchise audience

Rated amongst top-5 franchise and business opportunities show with over 40,000 investors,10,000 HNIs and 500+ national and international franchise brands, all under one roof

Avail subsidy of up to Rs 45,000

Manufacturing and service businesses can avail subsidy of up to Rs 45,000 from Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises to exhibit at the show

Comprehensive thought leadership platform

Get educated on how to be successful from the start through over 50 engaging sessions of the Startup Summit

Malaysian Business Pavilion for the first time

Over 15+ brands of South East Asia & over 50+ international first time brands

Get ahead with franchise workshops

Dig deeper into the nuances of franchising through attending in-depth educational workshops from renowned global gurus Greg Nathan and Gaurav Marya

Gaze through the shining stars

Witness the award ceremony of Franchise Awards and Star Retailer Awards recognizing excellence in franchising and retailing under 100+ categories