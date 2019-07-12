Networking Products to Contribute 10% of our Revenue in India: Asus



Taiwanese electronics major Asus on Wednesday said the company would expand its gaming portfolio with launching components like gaming monitors, routers and similar products in India. According to the company, the networking product line-up has the potential to contribute close to 10 per cent to its overall revenue in India.



"The Indian gaming market is growing at close to 35 per cent (year on year) and this is a positive sign. Asus routers with its quality and stability have seen growth and business ahead looks good. We think the networking component division line-up would contribute close to 10 per cent to our overall revenue in India", Vinay Shetty, Regional Director, Components Business, India and South Asia ASUS, told IANS.



"In the networking space (consumer routers), there will be expansion in the series supporting the 'AiMesh' compatible line of products. Going ahead, we will launch more product lines in the "ROG Rapture" segment for gamers and 'Fast AX' series routers", Shetty added.



Currently, Asus imports most of the components from Taiwan and has no plans to make these products in India.



"Asus has been very strong in the R&D space and that is the advantage as a brand we have. We have a lot of innovative products in each of our product lines to help our users make informed buying decisions", said the executive.



The company on Wednesday launched new products specially focused on the lifestyle, smart home and gaming market in the country.



"Lyra Voice' is a three-in-one Triband router with built-in Amazon Alexa and a Bluetooth speaker with stereo speakers.



"ROG Rapture GT-AC2900" is world's first RGB gaming router designed to meet the distinct needs of PC, console and mobile gamers.



"VG258QR and 27-inch VG278QR" are AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible certified Full-HD gaming monitors.



"At ROG, gaming has been our forte for over 12 years. The remaining year would see several such launches in India, thus reinforcing our position as an industry leader in the gaming and lifestyle segment," Shetty said.



