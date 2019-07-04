Mughal 'Jamas', Jewellery up for London auction
Thursday, 04 July 2019, 08:36 Hrs
London - Historical Indian objects including two intact Mughal 'jamas', a pair of gem-set bracelets and a full 'thewa' jewellery set will be auctioned by Sotheby's London on July 9.



The upcoming auction, "Recollections of Places Past: Property from the Estate of Sir John and Lady Smith", will offer a private collection featuring paintings from the Old Masters, Impressionist and Modern British periods, as well as rare objects, furniture and jewellery.



The two 'jamas', a full-skirted coat part of the Mughal royal court costume for men, are estimated to sell for 3,000-5,000 pound sterling (Rs 2.6-Rs 4.3 lakh), Sotheby's said.



Two items, which were earlier in the collection of Raja Man Singh -- one of the principal taluqdars (landowners) of Faizabad -- are also on offer.



A pair of enamelled and gem-studded, gilded bracelets ('karas') could sell between 4,000 and 6,000 pound sterling (Rs 3.5-Rs 5.2 lakh), the auction house said.



A 19th century 'thewa' parure from Rajasthan, comprising a necklace, a pair of earrings, a bracelet and a brooch is estimated to sell for 12,000-18,000 pound sterling (Rs 10.4-Rs 15.6 lakh).



Source: IANS
