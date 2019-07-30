Modi to Feature on Discovery Channel on Aug 12
Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 06:21 Hrs
19
cmt right
21
Comment Right
22
cmt right
5
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Modi to Feature on Discovery Channel on Aug 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear in an episode of Man vs Wild, the popular television programme on Discovery Channel, on August 12.

The programme, aimed at creating awareness about animal conservation and environmental change, will be aired at 9 p.m.

The programme can be seen by viewers in 180 countries. Adventurer and television presenter Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, will appear in the programme along with Modi.

"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @9 pm," Grylls tweeted on Monday.

Grylls also posted a short video of the promos of the programme.

The announcement comes on the occasion of International Tigers Day, celebrated each year on July 29.

Read More News:

Cisco Joins Google to Launch Free Public Wi-Fi in India

Realty Sector Needs Innovative Funding Modes: NAREDCO


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.