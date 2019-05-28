Microsoft partners with Alphabet on quantum computing
Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 03:57 Hrs
5
cmt right
2
Comment Right
6
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Microsoft partners with Alphabet on quantum computing


Quantum computing is a tough nut to crack but tech giants Microsoft has now joined hands with Google's parent company Alphabet to teach important lessons on algorithms through a short online curriculum, a media report said.

For the online curriculum, Microsoft partnered with Alphabet's X and Brilliant platforms, Engadget reported on Sunday.

Starting with basic concepts, the course gradually introduces the interested learners to Microsoft's Q# language.

The course is designed to help people write 'simple' quantum algorithms before moving on to truly complicated scenarios. 

While it enables one to handle everything on the web (including quantum circuit puzzles), a simulator verifies that you are on the right track, said the report.

Designed to be a short-term course, between 16 and 24 hours, it might provide a good introduction to complex concepts and the potential of this technology in transforming the economy.



Read More news:



Corporate India's Reaction on Modi's Comeback



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.