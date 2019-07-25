Microsoft Hosts World's Largest Private Hacking Event - One Week Hackathon 2019

Microsoft India is back with the largest private hacking event in the world. The sixth edition of MicrosoftÂ’s annual One Week Hackathon 2019 is hosting in India for the first time and will host customers, employees, NGOs at Microsoft campus to hack and work on real-world challenges along with Microsoft employees.

Reena Dayal, Director- Garage India, Microsoft, says, Â“Hackathon enables employees to collaborate to solve a problem they care about, with a focus on the big picture. Employees take on challenges they feel passionate about or to come up with Â“the next big thingÂ” for our customers and create experiences that are accessible to all. Each year, we see more customer obsession, diversity and inclusion, and a drive to work together across Microsoft and with partners to make a difference. We are very excited about the latest edition of the One Week Hackathon 2019, for the first time in India, we have invited customers and NGOs to our campus to hack with Microsoft employees to solve challenges through technologyÂ”.

Being the largest private Hackathon in the world, it reflects MicrosoftÂ’s unique culture and vision to boost every employee and organization. In 2018, over 23,500 employees participated and almost 30 percent of who were non-engineers. Hackathon have produced tremendous results and products such as Seeing AI app, Xbox adaptive controller, Kaizala and SMS Organiser.

Commenting on the event, Vidya Chandy, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, says, Â“The hackathon was a great experience and opportunity to ideate and accelerate solutions for mass entrepreneurs in a very short period. Market discovery through tech enablement is much needed and we had a good outcome which has the potential to solve for market linkages and be a game changer. Looking forward to more such targeted events in partnership with MicrosoftÂ”.

The Garage, which nurtures the employee-led innovation, also brings together people across roles, skills, and experiences to lend their passion to create change in the world. It also provides the opportunity to learn new technologies and work with other people from different sectors to incorporate key aspects of growth mindset, making a difference, diverse and inclusive, One Microsoft and customer obsession.

Read More News:

IIT Kharagpur Students Develop AI App for Elderly Care

WhatsApp Set to Empower SMBs Go Digital in India

Source: IANS