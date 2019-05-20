Microsoft AI programme to upskill Indian developers
Microsoft on Thursday announced a specially-curated online Artificial Intelligence (AI) programme aimed at enabling the developer community and workforce across organizations in the country to harness the power of AI.



The five-day programme from May 27-31 would be addressed by data scientists and tech leaders from Microsoft, Flipkart, Reliance Jio and InMobi, the company said in a statement.



"With these virtual sessions, we aim to address the existing gap related to AI skills in Indian businesses. With experts from Microsoft and other industry leaders coming together, we are hopeful of imparting AI and ML skills to a larger talent pool," said Dr. Rohini Srivathsa National Technology Officer - Microsoft India.



The programme will have a series of workshops to help participants build their skills and expertise in cloud computing, data sciences, AI and Internet of things (IoT).



Source: IANS
