MevoFit Launches MevoFit Race Space Smartwatch To Make Health and Fitness Tracking More Accessible To People Worldwide

MevoFit, a leading wearable fitness and health tracker brand launched the all-inclusive and exclusive MevoFit Race Space Smartwatch for all fitness enthusiasts in India. Consumers will be spoilt for choice with the advanced new model for their outdoor and gym rounds at an affordable price. Beyond the device, MevoFit will also offer the customers of the Race Space exclusive access to their engaging & holistic fitness and health features that will be made available on MevoFit’s own apps and website. Further, the device will also give customers access to one of the largest health and food networks in the country with personalised dashboard & better understanding of the data provided by the Smartwatch and fresh content.

Designed and built for top notch performance - customers will be able to track their health, fitness and social statuses using the advanced daily activity tracker, sleep, HR, BP, Blood Oxygen, Sports Mode, Music Player, Timer, Notifications Display (Call, SMS & Social) & Screen Brightness Control. MevoFit Race Space also comes with 7 integrated sports modes including Walking, Running, Cycling, Badminton, Skipping, Football, and Basketball. And since it is also IP 67 water resistant, customers will be able to wear the Smartwatch while running or taking a shower after exercise.

Speaking at the launch of the new generation of fitness Smartwatches, Ms. Khyati Mahajan, Founder and CEO - MevoFit said, “The MevoFit Race Space is a flagship fitness Smartwatch for MevoFit. Using this new smartwatch we hope to disrupt the market with access to engaging health & fitness content, exclusive integrated softwares and an all-in-one solution for fitness enthusiasts. The Smartwatch is a testament to the power of our platform and our commitment to innovation across our devices and features.”

The MevoFit Race Space is bringing to the consumer market a unique product that offers advanced, ultra-modern features at an affordable price. The fitness Smartwatch also focuses on developing technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles.

Pricing and Availability

The MevoFit Race Space has been made using a Zinc Alloy and Plastic with a TFT colour 1.3 inch screen that offers a resolution size of 240x240 pixel. The Smartwatch runs on a 170mAh polymer battery that can be fully charged in 1.5 hours with a standby time of 30 days. Powered by a NRF52832 QFAA chip, the Smartwatch is also IP67 waterproof with a 0.9 mm thick dial. MevoFit Race Space is available on Amazon and MevoFit’s website at INR 8,990.

