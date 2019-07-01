Mala Murthy Joins Teladoc Health as the New Chief Financial Officer







Murthy to lead global finance, including accounting, financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and investor relations.



Fremont, CA: Teladoc Health, provider of virtual healthcare services, has appointed Mala Murthy as their Chief Financial Officer, looking forward to their global expansions in the coming years.



Murthy is a seasoned financial officer with a diverse track record and experience. Formerly she worked as a senior executive and chief financial officer in American Express, along with other responsibilities. She has also worked with PepsiCo in various leadership positions.



Murthy holds a master’s degree in public and private management from Yale School of Management, an MBA from the India Institute of Management (IIM), and bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from Jadavpur University in India.



Jason Gorevic, the CEO of Teladoc Health, welcomed Murthy to Teladoc’s leadership position. He said that the expansion of Teladoc’s management team will help in delivering the top to bottom growth commitments.



“Teladoc Health has reached an exciting and pivotal time in the company’s history and I’m delighted to have joined this mission-driven team,” said Murthy. I hope to utilize my experience and leadership with genuine passion and drive to achieve financial and strategic goals, she added.



