Lenovo adds 'Offline to Online' solution to its stores
Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 05:58 Hrs
Chinese technology company Lenovo on Monday introduced "Offline to Online" (O2O) solution at its "Lenovo Stores" for a more personalised and smart customer experience.

Aiming to bring the online and the offline world closer, the company's retail solution aims to empower the channel partners and retailers, thus, helping them serve the customers better by providing a non-intrusive service.

"At Lenovo, we believe in balanced growth and we are constantly working towards empowering our retail partners so that they can provide a smart and connected shopping experience, which starts with a deep understanding of individual consumers' needs. 

"Introducing offline to online with the 'Made to Order' facility across our stores is another step in this direction," Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PC Business, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

Besides "O2O", Lenovo is also using "Smart Analytical" and store management solutions like "Heartbeat 2.0", "Automated Planogram" to increase the efficiency of the stores. 

The company plans to roll out "O2O" solution across all its exclusive stores across the country in a phased manner. 

Source: IANS
