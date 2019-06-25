Law As An Enabler For Blockchain Adoption In India



In a bid to bolster an enterprise-grade blockchain adoption roadmap for businesses and governments in India, the internationally-acclaimed global tech event series World Blockchain Summit, with the support of the Maharashtra Government, gathered over 300 senior professionals from enterprises and government agencies and global blockchain experts to share their deep experience and understanding of how the nation can benefit from the revolutionary technology, at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai on 20 June 2019.



When talking about the regulatory environment of blockchain in India, N.S. Nappinai, Advocate & Cyber Law Expert, Nappinai & Co., Advocates, had quoted in her keynote speech, “For any innovation, you need to come to a tipping point where it has grown exponentially and organically. However, for it to grow further, one of the differentiators could be law as an enabler.”



Dilip Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Reliance Jio Infocomm; Dr. N Rajendran, CTO of National Payments Corporation of India; Vivekdeep Gupta, Country head, R3; Dr. Paritosh Basu, Senior Professor, The NMIMS University School of Business Management; Sharat Chandra, President of Government Blockchain Association, India Chapter and Jaideep Reddy, Leader, Nishit Desai Associates among others, addressed the summit on key areas such as the ‘legal and regulatory landscape of blockchain in India’, ‘adoption challenges of blockchain for enterprises and its impact on the BFSI Sector and real-world industry use cases of Blockchain that can transform governance and Indian industry verticals.



Among the several exhibitors at the summit, Refine Medium, a blockchain-based media platform had quoted. “We decided to attend World Blockchain Summit to hear industry leaders share their views about the blockchain space. There is a significant advantage that can be gained from using platforms such as World Blockchain Summit for outreach. The summit has enabled us to get access to our immediate market which are active people in the blockchain space.”



The summit also partnered with top regional and international investors that included Artha Venture Fund, Chance River (USA), Anthill Ventures, Unicorn India Ventures, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, to name a few.



LetsEndorse – A digital collaborative ecosystem that engages in co-creating problem-solving, holistic and high-impact social projects, triumphed the Startup Grand Slam Pitch Competition, a fund-raising platform where companies get to pitch in front of global investors including VCs, angel investors and key government authorities, to launch or expand their businesses.



Other sponsors and exhibitors of the summit included: Kanerika, Osiz Technologies Private Limited, Refine Medium, Alo Agri Tech Pvt. Ltd, LetsEndorse and TrustWorks.



