Kohli & Co. Congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-2 Launch
Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 03:58 Hrs
India captain Virat Kohli led the way as cricketers congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the succesful launch of its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on Monday.

"Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched Jai Hind (sic.)" tweeted Kohli. 

India's Test star Cheteshwar Pujara also extended his wishes to the ISRO team. "Congratulations team @ISRO, this is a very proud and historical moment for India! #Chandrayaan2 (sic.)," Pujara tweeted. 

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav said, "Historic and proud moment for the nation as #Chandrayaan 2 is launched (sic.)" 

Hailing ISRO for the successful launch, former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted, "Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch!"

India's second lunar mission was on track as its 'Bahubali' GSLV rocket successfully put the moon spacecraft -- Chandrayaan-2 -- into the orbit in a copy book style on Monday afternoon.

From here, it will be a long, over one-and-a-half-month journey for Chandrayaan-2 as it will traverse the 384,400 km that separate Earth and its sole satellite.

The 43.4 metre tall, 640 tonne rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali', carried the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, which will carry out India's second mission to its closest celestial neighbour.

Source: IANS
