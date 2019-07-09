Kochi to host biggest women's start-up summit



Keralas of women - by women - for women scheme is now available for womens startups from across the country and to give it a wider canvas, the Kerala startup mission (ksum) is hosting a women startup summit here on August 1, a statement said.



KSUM is the nodal agency of the state government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.



This event is being held in association with the Indian Women Network floated by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and is being billed to be the biggest such event held in the country, the statement said.



Presently, Kerala has touched 13 per cent in women participation in the technology startup ecosystem with the state government taking proactive steps for increasing the participation of women in the sector, it added.



The summit is open to women startups from across the country and the support facilities offered by the government will be shared in the women summit.



The meet will be open for all women professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and startup founders, who can register on https://startupmission.in/womensummit.



The last date for applying is July 30.



