Kochi to Host Biggest Women's Start-up Summit
Tuesday, 09 July 2019, 03:19 Hrs
22
cmt right
19
Comment Right
19
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Kochi to host biggest women's start-up summit


Keralas of women - by women - for women scheme is now available for womens startups from across the country and to give it a wider canvas, the Kerala startup mission (ksum) is hosting a women startup summit here on August 1, a statement said. 



KSUM is the nodal agency of the state government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

This event is being held in association with the Indian Women Network floated by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and is being billed to be the biggest such event held in the country, the statement said.

Presently, Kerala has touched 13 per cent in women participation in the technology startup ecosystem with the state government taking proactive steps for increasing the participation of women in the sector, it added.

The summit is open to women startups from across the country and the support facilities offered by the government will be shared in the women summit.

The meet will be open for all women professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and startup founders, who can register on https://startupmission.in/womensummit.

The last date for applying is July 30. 



Read More News:



Schwing Stetter to Invest Rs 230 Cr in TN



Qualcomm India Joins MeitY to Support Start-up Ecosystem in India



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.