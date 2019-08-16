Kite threads delay Delhi Metro service on Blue line

After excessive kite threads led to the tripping of overhead electrification, Delhi Metro service on Blue line was delayed on Thursday between Subhash Nagar and Rajouri Garden stations.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in its statement said the service was affected from Subhash Nagar to Rajouri Garden stations between 2 p.m. and 3.15 p.m.



"The cause of overhead electrification (OHE) tripping was due to excessive kite threads getting entangled at multiple locations in this section, that had to be physically removed by maintenance team by patrolling the affected section," it said.



"We appeal to the general public not to fly kites near OHE lines of Delhi Metro as it may endanger their own safety besides disrupting Metro services," a Metro official said.

