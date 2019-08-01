Kerala Wants More Women to Join Startup Ecosystem

Gender sensitivity is essential to ensure inclusivity in the startup ecosystem, according to speakers at the Women Start-up Summit, being hosted by the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) here on Thursday.



Women participation in the technology startup ecosystem of Kerala was 13 per cent and the state government was taking steps to further increase their engagement, they noted.



Kerala IT Secretary M. Sivasankar listed three factors that were hindering the women entrepreneurship in the state. They were "social barriers, increasing need for women with reasonable professional experience (of 5-10 years) heading a brown startup and near-absence of women coordinators in KSUM's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres," Sivasankar said.



The KSUM, the nodal agency of the state government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities, organised the conclave in association with the Indian Women Network (IWN) under the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).



Kerala State Planning Board member Mridul Eapen said most educated women in a high-literacy state, like Kerala, are yet to be conscious of their potential in business ventures.



"The proposals and points made at the meet will have their resonance in the board's policy-making. The meet is definitely a strong step towards woman empowerment and women should make use of their immense potential," said Eapen.



KSUM Chief Executive Officer Saji Gopinath said, "Women of the state have proven their eminence in higher education and they are duty-bound to promote their professional profile by facilitating opportunities."

Read More News:

Apple bounces back, iPhone shipments grow in India

Google Pay to now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

Source: IANS