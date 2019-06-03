Kerala Nipah scare: Results expected Monday later
Monday, 03 June 2019, 06:15 Hrs
2
cmt right
1
Comment Right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Kerala Nipah scare: Results expected Monday later


Kerala on Monday waited for the blood reports of a youth, suspected to be infected by the Nipah virus. The Ernakulam health authorities said the Pune Virology Laboratory results were expected later in the day.

The youth was being treatment at a private hospital near here.

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja has negated claims made by the online media that the youth under treatment is a Nipah positive patient.

She has said that there has been no confirmation about the youth's test results and hence there was no need for any concern.

She has also assured that the Health Department was fully geared up to face any eventualities.

Last May, the Nipah (NiV) virus attack took away 12 lives, with 22 positive cases reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts that created a huge scare.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus (it is transmitted from animals to humans) and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people.



Read More:



Corporate India's Reaction on Modi's Comeback



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.