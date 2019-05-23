Kamal's MNM, Dhinakaran's AMMK bite dust in TN
Thursday, 23 May 2019, 13:10 Hrs
MNM


Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's MNM party and independent legislator T.T.V. Dhinakaran-floated AMMK were routed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Despite their claims, candidates of both the parties have not polled impressive number of votes as per the current trends.

AMMK's leading light Thanga Tamilselvan, contesting in Theni constituency, had got only 26,653 votes while AIADMK's P.Raveendranath Kumar had got 93,580 votes and Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan had secured 76,470 votes at the end of fourth round of counting.

Even in the by-elections for 22 assembly constituencies, the AMMK and MNM have failed to present a credible performance. The electoral contest has turned into a fight between the ruling AIADMK and the opposition major DMK.

The poor performance of the MNM may make other actors with political aspirations to adopt a wait and watch policy.



Source: IANS
