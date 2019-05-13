KRDCL Takes another Step Forward with its Elevated Roads Project in Bengaluru



The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) is set to commence its ambitious project - construction of Elevated road corridors in Bengaluru city. Aiming to provide unhindered traffic, disciplined lane for public transports, alleviate congestion, and reduce travel time, the project is planned to be implemented in four phases.



The transport network of Bengaluru includes Bangalore Commuter Rail, Metro and the roadways. The elevated corridors project will work in tandem with the existing infrastructure to alleviate commuters’ time related issues.



Commenting on the situation B.S. Shivakumar, Managing Director KRDCL says, “The government is looking at an integrated answer to address the transport issues. The proposed elevated corridor project that we are undertaking will be a critical component of the solution. This, along with the existing suburban train network, current & proposed metro network, flyovers, ROB’s, and ring-roads, will significantly reduce the woes of the people of Bengaluru. This will serve a boon to Bengaluru’s transport infrastructure, which is bursting from its seems today”



These elevated roads will have dedicated bus lanes and bus stops at three kilometer intervals, making it easily accessible. The time saving corridors will remain closed for two and three wheelers to reduce the risk of accident and the lesser signals and bottlenecks improve the time efficiency, as well as bringing down the air pollution.



Shivakumar further states “Hebbal to the Silk board takes the average person 100 minutes and the simple 15 kilometres from Hebbal to Lalbagh takes 60 minutes. Further, peak hour is becoming more and more unpredictable as office timings no longer remain rigid”. Today there are more than 500 cars for ever kilometre of road, this mean a car at every two metres and with the current road situation, this is a huge problem. He adds, “The proposed North-South, East-West, and centrally based elevated corridors to ease out traffic congestion all over our city. These will be constructed as 87.87 kilometers of multi lane roads and will ensure that it will take no longer than 45 minutes to reach any part of the city. Once the first phase is completed, the travel time from Hebbal to Silk Board junction will be reduced from 100 minutes to 35 minutes”.



