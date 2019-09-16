JustMyRoots.com Brings-In India's First Interstate Perishable Food Delivery

JustMyRoots.com, one of the food tech platforms in the country has launched India’s first interstate perishable food delivery for consumers. It ensures that they deliver home cooked food from a mother’s kitchen to her child in any city or state across India. With its patented packaging solution to keep the food chilled and fresh with no preservatives, the food is maintained between five-eight °C.



Speaking on this launch, Samiran Sengupta, Founder & CEO, Justmyroots.com, comments, “With JustMyRoots.com you are never away from either your favourite restaurant or your nostalgic dish cooked by your mom, we have perfected the art of inter-state perishable food delivery without adding preservatives or freezing the food. We see a big market for Justmyroots.com in the coming months and years ahead. JustMyRoots.com is an experience that I recommend is worth trying”.

Nowadays, online food business is emerging and companies use digital platform to showcase their services. Hence, JustMyRoots.com acts as a guide for ‘foodies’ across the nation and it also has an option for a call or chat with an expert who can give suggestions when required. It also strengthens the bond between a mother and her child even after they left home. The app will provide some of the best choices and user-friendly menu optimizations which allow easy product selections and the deliveries are done with excellent packing ensuring the freshness and aroma intact.

Founded in 2008, JustMyRoots.com is a rapidly growing firm based in India partnering with large enterprises, along with the experience in building technology based supply chain and demand management enterprise applications. It will deliver the culture, love from home especially whenever they miss their hometown. The company is guided by senior executives from Fortune 500 FMCG & Retail with over 100 years of combined experience. The company aims to extend its services pan India with currently serving at cities such as Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.



