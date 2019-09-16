Jaishankar and Pelosi to Attend the Birth Anniversary of Gandhi

American Lawmakers, U.S. government officials, members of diplomatic corps will attend October 2 reception to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.

FREMONT, CA: Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India and Speaker of U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi would attend a reception on October 2. The event, organized in memorial of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 90th birth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr., will be at the Whittall Pavilion at the Library of Congress.

The top U.S. lawmakers, members of the Indian American community, U.S. government officials and members of the diplomatic corps will be attending the October 2 reception. The event aims to celebrate the legacies of these two great leaders who have shaped the destinies of India and the United States.

The reception will be the conclusion of events organized by the Indian community across the country, with the cooperation of different Indian American community groups, private well-wishers of the U.S.-India relationship, universities and colleges, and other organizations that venerate these two great leaders.

Nancy Pelosi will be the guest speaker at the reception. Choosing Pelosi for the inauguration was a piece of cake for the organizers because no one in U.S. Congress can match the knowledge of Pelosi when it comes to the understanding of Mahatma Gandhi. Except for Pelosi, there is U.S. Rep. Lewis (D.-Ga.), who marched with Dr. King during the civil rights struggle and is a dedicated disciple of Gandhi.

The decision of choosing Pelosi originated at the Second Annual Leadership Summit of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) when she spoke about the genesis of her love and respect for India. She mentioned that it was entrenched in her insatiable appetite for all things Mahatma Gandhi, ever since she was a child, which germinated from her teacher’s comment in the past.

During a conversation with John Chambers, the chairman of the USISPF, Pelosi shared her experience of how she was taught the teachings and life experiences of Mahatma Gandhi. She explained two meanings of Satyagraha that is nonviolence and insistence on the truth. She believes that the U.S.-India partnership is a vital force because of the shared values with India.

