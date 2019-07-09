Italy's Prosecco Hills become Unesco World Heritage site
Tuesday, 09 July 2019, 13:03 Hrs
15
cmt right
10
Comment Right
26
cmt right
6
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




Rome - The Conegliano and Valdobbiadene regions of northeast Italy have been added to the United Nations cultural organisation Unesco's World Heritage list, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The splendid Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, are the 55th Italian site inscribed in the Unesco World Heritage list," said Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi.

"The decision of Unesco's World Heritage Committee recognises the universal value of a unique cultural and agricultural landscape resulting from an extraordinary and knowing interaction between an excellence-oriented production and the nature of a fascinating territory," he added.

The announcement followed a unanimous vote on Sunday of the Unesco World Heritage Committee, meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to the statement.

Sitting just below the Alpine-Dolomite areas of Italy's Veneto region, the picturesque vine-clad slopes of Conegliano-Valdobbiadene produce the world's best Prosecco, an extra dry sparkling white wine, which has become the most popular Italian wine abroad.

Italy applied for world heritage status for Prosecco in 2018 but its bid failed by a few votes.



Read More: Trump, Macron discuss Iran over phone
Homicide rate falling for males in India, holding steady for Females: UN


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.