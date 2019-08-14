Infosys to drive Toyota arm in US on cloud

Global software major Infosys on late Tuesday said it would provide telematics software to car maker Toyota's material handling arm in the US on its cloud platform.



"Toyota Material Handling North America has selected us for a cloud-based IoT (Internet of Things) telematics product implementation with application support and development for its SAP platform," said the city-based IT behemoth in a statement here.



The telematics solutions will enable the Japanese auto giant to focus on improving business performance, increase productivity and enhance customer satisfaction.



"As the development partner for global telematics solution (GTS), we will enable remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities, including vehicle access control, system maintenance, condition sensing and location tracking of Toyota's subsidiary in the US," said the company in the statement.



Leveraging its experience and presence in the connected vehicle space, the outsourcing firm will help the Toyota arm draw insights from the data to provide better service and improve its after sales experiences for consumers in the forklift industry.



"We will also provide SAP application maintenance services to the Toyota arm through its serviceAoffering that enables smart governance, higher productivity, business satisfaction andAefficiency," said the statement.



The software will also give Toyota subsidiary access to latest application maintenance system that leverages industry best practices, a scalable and flexible model aligned to its business plans with a roadmap for technology adoption, while driving operational efficiencies.



"It is essential for firms to focus on opportunities to transform their business as Toyota arm is doing. GTS has the potential to transform communication between different teams and provide insights to add value to the business," said Infosys global head for manufacturing Jasmeet Singh on the occasion.



As the industry leader in forklift sales, the Toyota arm has three business divisions, including Toyota Material Handling U.S.A., Inc; Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing Inc and Raymond Corporation.



"Since we see greater customer demands, we believe we can gain a competitive advantage by leveraging technology as we go through digital transformation. As we are focusing on providing a better customer experience, we feel Infosys is the right partner in this area,a said Toyota arm's chief information officer Alan Cseresznyak in the statement.



The $3-billion Toyota subsidiary's three plants at Columbus in Indiana, Greene in New York and Muscatine in Iowa produce 1,500 forklifts per week.

