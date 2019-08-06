Industry's Top Voices and Technology Brands Team up at GATES India ICT Channel Summit

GATES announce a leading lineup of speakers and Vendors for the Fifth edition of the GATES India ICT Channel Summit, held 25-27 September 2019 at The Holiday Inn Resort in GOA. The conference program will feature Keynote presentations from vendors and industry experts, a panel discussion with top channel executives, and the highly-anticipated “Smart Pitch” session.

The must-attend event for senior channel executives, System Integrators, Value Added Distributors will come together from across India for 1-on-1 meetings with innovative technology brands, conference, networking and gala awards. The event will focus on the channel’s shared opportunities and challenges in keeping pace with digital transformation.

Vendor executives scheduled to speak at the event include DESKERA, NETGEAR, RANSNET, REDHAT and TOSHIBA The keynote presentations provide channel partners with a critical opportunity to hear firsthand from the vendors driving the industry, including important updates on technology roadmaps, channel strategies and more.

Randy Ran, CEO RansNet: “Retailers today use expensive MPLS or leased lines to centrally connect all the outlets and some of them pay extra sets of Internet links for guest Wi-Fi, adding huge costs to businesses with high operational burdens. RansNet brings a game-changing solution with converged SD-WAN and Wi-Fi monetization capabilities for Hotel chains, F&B chains, Retails, and more. At GATES India Summit, we will explain how we can simplify all the deployments, reduce connectivity costs, empower business owners to transact more securely, and increase revenue through more effective customer engagements over Wi-Fi."

Keynote Discussions will cover significant topics representing the Digital Transformation, Becoming Partners of Digital-Native Enterprise, Growth of Data Storage Requirements and Channel Survival Strategies etc.

Alongside, GATES Workshops will create interactive sessions and provide a platform to learn, share and debate the hottest topics in India’s technology channel. Research Partners NAVO Informatica, SPIRE Research, Regent Partners and Quadmark International will each present at GATES Summit, sharing their research and forecasting directions for the marketplace.

GATES’s proven concept creates an incredibly efficient business platform. The by-invitation-only event connects local reseller channel executives with top international technology vendors. The unique format not only hosts an informative conference, but also arranges pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings with vendors and creates valuable networking opportunities.

Ashish Kapahi, CEO at GATES APAC, said: “With support from the country’s leading channel partners, this event has really become a ‘meeting of the minds’ for the industry. It’s an important information exchange, with panel discussions and workshops, for distribution and reseller executives to share their knowledge and experiences with peers.”

The event is being held; 25-27 September 2019 at Holiday Inn Resort, Goa. For more information, please visit http://corp.thegates.biz/summit/ Follow GATES on Twitter @GATES_Summit

