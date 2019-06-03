India's factory output rises to 3-month high in May
Monday, 03 June 2019, 10:12 Hrs
13
cmt right
13
Comment Right
25
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
India's factory output rises to 3-month high in May


Strengthening demand conditions accelerated the pace of India's manufacturing sector output in May, a key economic indicator showed on Monday.

As per the Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), the composite indicator of manufacturing performance showed an index reading of 52.7 in May from 51.8 in April 2019.

An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, or growth, and below 50 an overall decrease.

Besides, the latest figure pointed to the strongest improvement in the health of the sector for three months. Moreover, the current growth sequence was stretched to 22 months.

According to Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit and author of the report, "A revival in new order growth promoted a faster upturn in manufacturing production, as Indian firms sought to replenish inventories utilised in May to fulfil strengthening demand."



Read more news:



Growth in infrastructure key for job creation



New AI system helps drones land more quickly


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.