India's Public Cloud Services Revenue to Grow 24%
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 04:13 Hrs
27
cmt right
25
Comment Right
35
cmt right
11
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Cloud


 Public Cloud services revenue in India is projected to a total $2.4 billion in 2019 -- an increase of 24.3 per cent from 2018, a new report by Gartner said on Tuesday.

Although India's revenue will only represent 1.2 per cent of the global public Cloud services in 2019, the country ranks among the nine nations whose growth rate will be higher than the global average growth rate.

India is also on pace to record the third-highest growth rate in 2019 after China (33 per cent) and Indonesia (29 per cent), taking into consideration that their revenue base is much smaller than those of mature markets.

"The shift from ‘cloud first' to a ‘cloud only' model is pushing organizations in India to increase their spending on public cloud services to advance their digital business initiatives," Sid Nag, Research Vice President at Gartner, said in a statement. 

"Disinvestments in new data centres are also one of the early signs of this move."

Cloud application services (SaaS) is on pace to be the fastest-growing market segment in India in 2019, accounting for nearly half of total public Cloud services revenue year-over-year (YoY). 

Read More News:



Two Planets that Could Support Life Discovered



5 Startups Get Rs 35 lakh Each in WhatsApp Contest


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.