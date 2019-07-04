Indian among 9 Injured in Houthi attack on Saudi Airport
Thursday, 04 July 2019, 07:18 Hrs
10
cmt right
7
Comment Right
26
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




Riyadh - An Indian national was among 9 people injured in a "terrorist attack" by the Houthi militia at Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, it was announced here on Tuesday.

According to a statement by a spokesperson of the Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen, eight of the victims were Saudis and one was Indian. Col. Turki Al Maliki said that all the injured were transferred to hospitals and were stable, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Maliki said that the Houthi terrorist militia has targeted the same airport several times and that "it continues its immoral practices by targeting civilians and civilian objects protected under international humanitarian law and its customary rules".

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) condemned the attack, which it said "contradicts all international laws and conventions".

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement said: "The security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible... any threat or danger to the Kingdom's security is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability."



Read More: Huawei 5G Marketing Ban will continue: Trump's Advisor
Best Mileage Cars In India: From Maruti Swift to Toyota Prius


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.