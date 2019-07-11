Indian American Masterminds Listed in the PECASE list for 2019



Contributing to science-tech, engineering-math platform intellectual minds with their hard work and research placed their record on PECASE.



FREMONT, CA: The President of United States Donald Trump has announced the names of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE), with a record number of Indian Americans among the selected recipients.



Established in 1996, PECASE is the highest honor presented by the U.S. government to the outstanding scientists and engineers who are beginning their independent research careers, and who show exceptional promise for leadership in science and technology.



Among the recipients are Sanjay Basu of Stanford University, nominated by the Department of Health and Human Services, Piya Pal and Padmini Rangama elected by Department of Defense and Suveen Mathaudhu of Riverside, California.



Along the list was, Druva Batra of Georgia Tech, nominated by the Department of Defense and Subbian Panayampalli of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, selected by Department of Health and Human Services, Georgia.



Department of Health and Human Services nominated Anish Thomas from National Institute of Health and Varun Verma of the National Institute of Standards and Technology Physical Measurement Laboratory, by Department of Commerce, was named out of Maryland.



Department of Defense elected Gaurav Bahl and Prashant Jain nominated by the NSF both hailing from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, from Illinois were named on the list. Vivek Agarwal of Idaho National Laboratory, selected by Department of Energy, Idaho was also named.



Barna Saha was nominated by NSF and Yogesh Surendranath was selected by Department of Defense based in MIT, Massachusetts. Bharat Jalan of the University of Minnesota at Twin Cities, elected by Department of Defense, was named out of the Midwest.



Hailing from New Jersey, Amir Ahmadi and Aravind Narayanan of Princeton University is nominated by NSF. Sandeep Mallipattu of Stony Brook School of Medicine, Priya Rajesethupathy of Rockefeller University, and Neville Sanjana of New York Genome Center nominated by Department of Health and Human Services have placed their name in PECASE list.



Sohini Ramachandran, nominated by Department of Health and Human Services and Anita Shukla, selected by Department of Defense, Rhode Islands. Hailing from Tennessee, Meenakshi Madhur of Vanderbilt University was elected by Department of Health and Human Services. Out of Virginia, Nitya Kallivayali from University of Virginia was nominated by National Science Foundation.



PECASE appreciate the hardwork done, and contributions made by scientists who have made advancement in science and tech field, engineering, and mathematics education and community services.



