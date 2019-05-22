India gearing up for mass adoption of curated digital strategies with Big CIO Show leading the way



22 May 2019, Mumbai (India): Digital Transformation led by future technology such as Cloud, Internet of Things (IoTs), Cybersecurity, Customer Experience (CX) and Hyper-Converged-Infrastructure (HCI) are replacing conventional systems. With enterprises gearing up to incorporate the latest technological innovations of 2019 to spearhead their company’s growth, the need for industry tested solutions are more now than they were before.



Big CIO Show showcases the latest technological innovations and gathers some of the most accomplished CIOs from across India. The show will take place on the 24th of May 2019 at The Leela Mumbai and aims to lead enterprise adoption of curated strategies across all industrial sectors. This ‘invite-only’ initiative hosts thought leaders, industry experts, CIOs for global and regional enterprises and cutting-edge technology all under one roof.



When asked about this upcoming event, CIO of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd – Sanjay Mahajan said, “As India continues to leapfrog into the digital revolution and brace the dream of digital India that Prime Minister NarendraModi has for the nation, it is also time to take into cognizance the threats that are surrounding us. One of the major challenges that India is currently facing are related to data security and addressing the privacy issues.”



The event format incudes technical presentations, panel discussions, keynotes, lightning talks and the Big CIO Awards where the top 50 leaders and top 50 innovators of 2019 are honoured for their efforts and contribution to the technological eco-space. This summit is being organized by international business events and consulting firm Trescon.



Organizer of Big CIO Show and CEO of Trescon, Mohammed Saleem has mentioned in an interview that, “Our journey has taken us across the globe and from our experience we have noticed that India is not too far behind in adopting technological innovations especially in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. It is our generation that lays the foundation for the next and we must ensure that we pave the way through strategic actions made in favor of IT Infrastructure in India. “



Read More news:



Blockchain & Indian Economy: An Impeccable Marriage that can Propel India's Growth in Every Segment



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet