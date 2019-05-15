India fast becoming a hub for AWS developers



A nation of tech innovators, India is fast becoming a developers' hub for Amazon Web Services (AWS), top company executives said here on Wedneday.



"India remains a strategic growth market for us. We are witnessing a real acceleration in the startups and unicorn space (Ola and Oyo Rooms' for example). A real diversification is happening and we are happy to see the country becoming an AWS hub for young innovators and builders," said Conor McNamara, Director, Business Development, APAC, AWS.



AWS today has over 260,000 skilled certified practitioners in India.



"That's the highest number of skilled certified AWS practitioners anywhere in the world outside of the US. So great to see the breadth and depth of talent we have in this market," the executive said during his keynote at AWS India Summit here.



The company emphasised that it was helping the country build world's best products at really disruptive price points.



"We're investing heavily in this market and we will continue to do so in the future.



"We love the traction we're receiving for the work we're doing around skilling the next generation of AWS builders in India," McNamara added.



The AWS customers' list, includes Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC Life, Ashok Leyland, Aditya Birla Finance, MakeMyTrip, redBus, L&T Infotech and several others.



AWS is also bullish on empowering over 51 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.



"SMBs are a big area of focus for us. We're excited to see the work we're doing with our partners, particularly towards driving AWS adoption for SMBs in India," the executive noted.



