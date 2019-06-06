India Inc Comes up with Environment Conservation Steps



On the Environment Day on Wednesday, Indian corporates joined the bandwagon to take initiatives for environment protection and conservation along with outlining the steps they have taken in that direction so far.



Indian conglomerate ITC Ltd on Wednesday said that it is embarking on the next level of its waste management programme through an initiative to recycle the Multi-Layered Plastic (MLP) packaging waste.



Multi-Layered Plastic (MLP) packaging is the mainstay of the modern food industry given its superior ability to preserve the integrity of food.



"ITC has launched in Pune a unique model for sustainable management of Multi-Layered Plastic waste on an end-to-end basis in partnership with SWaCH, a waste-pickers cooperative, and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)," the company said in a statement.



Dalmia Bharat Group said that it has adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its own capacity to ensure faster realisation of SDGs near our manufacturing locations.



In a statement, the company said that it is committed to green manufacturing and ensures minimum impact on environment right from procurement of the raw material, to manufacturing process and to the production of the final product.



"On this World Environment Day, we further commit ourselves to realising our vision to become five-times 'water positive' by 2020 and 'carbon negative' by 2040," said Mahendra Singhi, MD and CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat).



He added that the company is planning to build green energy projects of 40 Megawatt (MW), under fossil free electricity initiative.



Reliance Industries' apparel brand RElan announced that it has come up with a limited edition T-shirt -- EarthTee2 -- made up of RElan's GreenGold fabric, which according to the company is the the greenest fabric with the lowest carbon footprint in the world.



RElan has partnered with Lakme Fashion Week for the product.



RIL is one of the largest recycler of PET bottles in India, recycling 220 crore PET bottles a year. The RElan GreenGold is made from recycled PET, which substantially reduces the emission of greenhouse gases, and cuts down on water usage as well.



Source: IANS