IndiGo to Launch Six New International Flights
Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 03:36 Hrs
Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Monday said it will enhance its international connectivity by announcing six new flights.

According to the airline, effective July 25 and August 5, IndiGo will launch daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Jeddah, and Mumbai with Kuwait.

Additionally, to cater to the increasing demand from the sector, the airline will also launch its third non-stop daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai.

"These new routes once again reflect our unflinching commitment towards expanding our international operations," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.

"Our mission is clear: to boost economic growth in India, and help promote trade, tourism and mobility. These are exciting times for the industry and we are optimistic of the many opportunities that will enable us to contribute towards India's socio-economic growth," said Boulter.



Source: IANS
