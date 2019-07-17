ISHRAE Announces One Degree Challenge to Support Centre's 24 AC Temperature Guideline



Last year the Bureau of Energy Efficiency had announced that citizens must endeavor to keep their air conditioners at 24°C to help improve the environmental condition. It further mentioned that by utilising such measures, the overall potential for energy conservation could be an estimated 20 billion units annually.



ISHRAE’s (Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers) recently announced the One Degree Challenge to support the Centre’s initiative. ISHRAE is a responsible technical Society totally aligned with Govt. Initiatives to conserve Energy & protect Environment. It best serves the interests of the Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Industry. The initiative asks people to increase their air conditioners’ temperature by one degree to help promote a GREENER and CLEANER environment.



According to the statistics gathered during the implementation of the One Degree Challenge, by increasing the temperature of the air conditioners the participating citizens will directly help the environment and themselves. By increasing the temperature by one degree, citizens would be saving 6% of energy consumption and 3.5 kW of energy. This further means that people would be directly impacting and contributing to lower energy consumption and higher energy efficiency.



Some of the other data gathered during the implementation of the One Degree Challenge showed that while one person’s contribution alone will only create a small incremental shift in the carbon emission rate, if an entire city, state and the whole country also contributed and took up the challenge, the incremental benefit (i.e. reduction in carbon emissions) would be in the millions of tonnes.



The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), was founded in 1981 at New Delhi by a group of eminent HVAC&R professionals. ISHRAE today has more than 28,780 HVAC&R professionals and Student-members. ISHRAE operates from 41 Chapters and sub Chapters spread all over India, with HQ in Delhi. It is led by a team of elected officers, who are members of the Society, working on a voluntary basis, and collectively called the Board of Governors.



