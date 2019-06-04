IL&FS case: SC allows reopening of last 5 years' accounts
The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave a free hand to the SFIO to reopen and recast IL&FS' books of accounts for last five years.
The apex court had, on May 10, stayed a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order on reopening of the company's books but on Tuesday, vacated its stay.
The ruling comes as a major setback for the previous management of IL&FS, including former Managing Director, Hari Sankaran, who moved the top court challenging the NCLAT order on the grounds it was basically ex-parte and his version was not taken into consideration.
Sankaran has been arrested by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) during its investigation into loan defaults of IL&FS and the connected group companies.
The NCLAT had ordered reopening of the books of accounts and recasting financial statements of IL&FS Ltd, IL&FS Financial Services Ltd and IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd for the previous five years.
Read more news:
Growth in infrastructure key for job creation
New AI system helps drones land more quickly
Source: IANS