IIT-Hyderabad's CfHE to Graduate its Third Batch of Entrepreneurs and Startups

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad’s Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) will graduate its third batch on 8th August 2019, along with a ‘pitching session’ for its Fellows to share their innovative ideas into health technology products which caters the unmet needs of Indian Healthcare Sector with Investors, Venture Capital and Private Equity firms.



Commenting on CfHE, Rajesh Mashruwala, a Bay Area Entrepreneur and an IIT Bombay Alum who helped establish CfHE, says, “Unlike many incubators and accelerators, CfHE has been established as a non-profit organization with a strategy to kickstart medical device innovation. India is going to need a domestic supply of medical devices designed specifically for local requirements. The Center has India’s first rapid prototyping facility intended for medical device development. CfHE was modeled after by some of the Stanford University’s Bio-design Program faculty”.

However, the seven startups founded by the Fellows in CfHE have important grip with investors and Government Agencies is a tribute to the success of CfHE. Along with this, CfHE has launched a healthcare incubator which unites the community of Venture Capitalists and Angel Investors who interacts with the startups on a daily basis. CfHE also brings a Fellowship in Healthcare Entrepreneurship focused on Biodesign innovation and the Fellows in this system undergone a thorough immersion in the clinical environment to meet the needs. The State-of-the-art facility for the rapid prototyping of biomedical devices is the first of its kind in the nation and Fellows can test and validate their ideas at a rapid rate to speed up the Bio design innovation cycle.

Prof, U. B, Desai, Head of Operations, CfHE – IIT Hyderabad & Founding Director – IIT Hyderabad, says, “The Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) envisions the use of advances in Engineering and Technology to address the unmet Healthcare needs of the country”.

Started in 2015, at IIT-Hyderabad, the Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) has an aim to boost the healthcare innovation with a focus on affordable solutions to deal with the healthcare needs in India. The main objective of the program is to bring together engineers, clinicians, entrepreneurs on a bug platform to innovate more ideas in the field of healthcare, biomedical devices and services.

