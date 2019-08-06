IGIA Starts Airport Expansion to Handle 100 Mn Passengers Yearly

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital

has commenced its next phase of infrastructure expansion plan which will enable it to handle 100 million passenger per annum (MPPA) in the next three years.



The plan, unveiled by operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) in a statement on Monday, envisages an enhanced airside capacity to handle 140 MPPA.



The overall development plan under Phase 3A is expected to be completed by June 2022.



"DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) would carry out integration of the 'Departure and Arrival' terminals of T1, construction of new T1 Apron, fourth runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT), landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and T3 modification works.



"After the expansion, Delhi Airport would become the first airport in India to have four runways and dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT)," a statement said.



"In the last decade, the Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and passenger numbers have seen a massive surge exceeding projections," it added.

