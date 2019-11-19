ICMR Lifetime Award for Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conferred a Lifetime Achievement Award on Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for her outstanding contribution to healthcare and society, the biotechnology firm said on Monday.



"ICMR recognised Kiran as a thought leader for building a globally renowned biopharmaceuticals company committed to innovation and providing quality medicines to patients the world over," the city-based firm said in a statement



"I am honoured to receive the award from ICMR, which is one of the oldest medical research bodies in the world and has played a key role in encouraging medical research to address the country's healthcare challenges," Mazumdar-Shaw said.



Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair and co-founder of global software giant Microsoft Bill Gates presented the award to her in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the 108th foundation day of the ICMR.



"My mission of using innovation to develop bio-pharmaceuticals that can benefit a billion patients and enable affordable access to medicines is aligned with ICMR's purpose to create an ecosystem for medical research and innovation in India," Mazumdar-Shaw added.



Serum Institute of India Chairman Cyrus Poonawalla and Lok Biradari Prakalp Director Prakash Baba Amte were also honoured with lifetime achievement awards by the ICMR.