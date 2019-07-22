Hyundai Mobis Builds Camera System to Replace Vehicle Side Mirrors
Monday, 22 July 2019, 03:28 Hrs
19
cmt right
22
Comment Right
27
cmt right
5
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Hyundai Mobis Builds Camera System to Replace Vehicle Side Mirrors


South Korea's largest auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis on Sunday said it has developed a camera monitoring system that will replace side-view mirrors in next-generation vehicles.

With the advanced sensor technology, Hyundai Mobis has joined a couple of global future mobility developers and it aims to export the technology to carmakers, Yonhap news agency reported.

Three high-performance camera sensors inside the vehicle will not only increase driving safety by significantly reducing blind spots, and but also improve fuel efficiency as side-view mirrors will be hidden inside the car, Hyundai Mobis said in a statement.

"The paradigm shift to the future car is demanding both functional and design upgrades of all core components, which have been taken for granted until today," Vice President Gregory Baratoff in charge of autonomous vehicle development at Hyundai Mobis said in the statement.

The company will not only develop element technologies, like sensors and solutions based on them, but also the core parts portfolio that it has already secured in accordance with the future car era, he said.

Read More News:



Wipro Net Rises 12.6% in First Quarter



ADB to Give Rs 1,540 Cr for Tripura Power Projects



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.