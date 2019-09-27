'Howdy, Modi!' a win-win situation for Modi and Trump

According to expectations, the U.S.-India relationship will get stronger with time and will leverage the trade-deals between both the countries.

FREMONT, CA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump attended the mega "Howdy Modi" event together in Houston. It posed a win-win situation for not only for both the leaders but also for both the countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump appreciated Modi by saying; he remembers the lousy situation of India when it was torn like anything. Modi has done a fantastic job by bringing it all together, so he is worthy of being called as 'Father of India.' It can be the ultimate tribute ever paid to him. Trump also mentioned that under PM Modi's leadership, the world is witnessing a robust and sovereign republic of India.

Both the leaders are representing the oldest and the largest democracy and are known as tough negotiators. Trump is self-made billionaire-turned-President, and Modi is a product of RSS wing that grew in the folkloric Gujarati business environment. They have different believes and contrasting negotiating approaches. According to Modi, the best deal is one that benefits both sides, but Trump firmly believes that a deal is better if it results in surplus for the U.S. The deal became a win-win deal because Modi’s approach has found some acceptance in trump’s camp.

The trade negotiators of India and the U.S. have been dealing with a document tentatively titled 'Indo-US shared vision: near-future outcomes.' The details have still not yet been unveiled, but it is expected to address the issues related to restoration/partial restoration of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which was abruptly withdrawn by Trump. It has influenced the export of thousands of Indian products; data localization, e-commerce, certain healthcare and pharma items like stent, knee implants, information and communication (ICT) products, solar panels, export of U.S. apples, almonds, pork and other farm products and, of course, Trump's favorite Harley-Davidson motorbikes.

After the G-7 meeting in France, India and U.S. are struggling to attain a mutually acceptable understanding. At present, more than fifteen India-U.S. trade disputes are pending with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

