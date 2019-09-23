Howdy Modi! Bridging US India Ties

In the Texas event, ‘Howdy Modi’, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump walked with their hands clasped, around the magnificent NRG stadium in Houston. They waved at the crowd to display their strong friendship, which was quiet evident even in both their speeches.

The PM addressed the gathering of more than 50,000, with all praises for the US President. He stated, “We have a special person with us. It is my privilege to welcome US President Donald Trump to the event. From CEO to Commander-in-Chief, from board rooms to the Oval Office, from studios to the global stage, he has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere”.

Trump in his speech applauded Modi for carrying out outstanding reformation works in India. He also appreciated the economical raise of India over a decade. Trump also expressed his happiness, as the ties between both the countries are growing stronger than before. He further adds that both the US and India are in need of border security and for which Modi agreed by clapping. Trump even hinted at India’s investment in US like never before, and said it’s vice versa as US is also doing the same in India.

Commenting on the grand scale of Texas, Modi further said, “I am seeing history being made and new chemistry too”. Addressing the event’s name ‘Howdy, Modi!’ he said, “Modi is nothing when alone, I’m just an ordinary Indian working with the backing of nearly 130 crore Indian”. Hence, in response to Howdy Modi? he said that, ‘Everything is fine in India’ in various Indian languages. To indicate that language is the representation of the democracy and liberty of the country, he further adds, “‘Unity in Diversity’ is our emblem. It’s the strength of our democracy and makes us stand out of the crowd”. Modi also showed his support for Trump in forth coming re-election and proclaimed ‘abki baar Trump sarkaar’, rephrasing his 2014 election slogan – ‘abki baar Modi sarkaar’.

Modi even claimed that India offers the cheapest internet service. This is the country’s step towards digitalization, India is visualizing big and achieving bigger. Presently India’s most discussed topic is the country’s development, and the greatest mantra for India is “sabka sath, sabka vikas,” stated Modi. Following which he commented on scrapping Article 370 and indirectly attacked Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan. He continued saying the Article 370 imposition has restrained Kashmir’s development and encouraged terrorism and separatism of J&K. Thus nullification of Article 370 will pave way for the development and prosperity of the region. In addition, this will also bring down the brutality towards women and dalits. “Where do you find conspirators of 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks?” questioned Modi by indicating the terror attack on the US & Mumbai, and called for a decisive battle against terrorism and those who support terrorism. He further demanded a standing ovation for the Indian parliamentarians who approved the withdrawal of Article 370.

Modi concluded his speech by inviting President Trump and his family to visit India. “I want you to come to India, with your family. Our friendship will take our shared dreams and our vibrant future to new heights”.