Becoming a team leader is certainly a matter of great prestige but it is a role that involves huge responsibility. A successful team leader is a person who used to provide direction and guidelines to his team members and teach them to work toward the goal of the company. Apart from that, as a team leader, you have to monitor the progress of your team members and report to his supervisor who will be responsible for giving them increment. Moreover, a team leader also needs to resolve all kinds of technical and interpersonal issues. Remember asuccessful team leader is someone who can influence and motivate his team members to complete their goal. If you want to be a successful team leader you must be optimistic and should know how to prioritize and plan the work schedule. In addition, a successful team leader should possess certain qualities such as he should be communicative, confident, fair, inspirational, and flexible. If you possess these qualities you can certainly become a successful team leader. It is obvious that as a team leader you will come across with some setbacks and unexpected problems. But as a team leader, you must know how to tackle them. Unfortunately, it is very hard to get some templates that will show you how to become a successful team leader. However, in this article we have come up with some essential tips that will certainly show you the path to success:

Lead by example: As a team leader, you must always try to lead by examples. Being a team leader you must show that attitude and behavior to your team member which actually create a positive work culture.Being a team leader it is very essential to show your commitment not only towards your work but also for other small things, for example, cleaning the workspace, accepting work during the weekend or working at night shift. It will encourage the other members of your team as everybody will like to follow you.

Adhere to the rules: Being the team leader you must know all the rules of the company where you are working and you must adhere to the rules. This is because if you all the team members will come to you to clear their doubts about the rules of the company such as the leave policy, maternity policy, marriage benefit, etc.

Show appreciation: You should never forget that recognition is a powerful tool. So, if any of your team members do good work you must appreciate him or her. You can send a short email for appreciating the teammate. Apart from that, you can talk to your manager for launching a monthly reward system as it will certainly make the team member happy and they will be more encouraged to do good works.

Define core values: You must identify the talent of your teammates. Apart from that, you should also communicate with the team members and uphold the core values of your team. This will inspire the team members and motivate them towards the goal of the company.

Communicate with your team members: As a team member, you should always communicate with your team members and try to understand if they are facing any kind of problem at their work. If they are facing problems then you must help them out. If any of your team members is new then you must let him or her about the goal of the company. Moreover, spend some quality time with the new member and help them to understand his work.

Explore your team member’s aspiration: Talk to your team members openly and try to understand their personal goal, strength as well as areas for improvement. As a team member, you should try to find out a new way by which your team members can contribute to the team. If you show interest in the goal of your team members it will help you to build rapport with them, which will ultimately help you to earn their faith and believe.

Track and communicate the progress: As a team leader, you must monitor the progress of your team members and updates them. It is not a bad idea to make an excel sheet and keep the record of their progress against the date. If necessary you can Print a free calendar butput thedate correctly so that you can analyze the progress appropriately. Nowadays there are tracking system and if your company has such facility you can request your managers to give you the access of work tracking tools so that you can easily access the progress of your teammates and save your time.

