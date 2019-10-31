How is Self-Publishing Changing the Face of the Publishing Sector in India?

With the growing interest in writing, self-publishing has come up as a new trend for aspiring authors. Self-publishing in India has liberated a new breed of writers who are both talented and hardworking. It is believed that everyone has their own story; a book is building in each of them, and with the right opportunity provided, these stories can come out to reach a wider audience and be critically acclaimed.

Budding writers across our country face a lot of complications when it comes to publishing. In the vast array of books which have already been published, they are finding it increasingly difficult to find their way. Conventional publishing forums like Amazon KDP, which is quite popular for self-publishing an e-book, is initially what people used to look for. But the major problem with KDP is that it doesn't provide reasonable print cost for authors in India

With self-publishing eventually escalating and booming in the market, writers now have the opportunity to explore their potential and make their mark through this avenue. According to Nielsen Report, 2016, publishing is a $6.76 sector which is expected to grow at 19.3% until 2020, and according to Indian Book Market Report, India is the sixth-largest publisher in the world and second-largest publisher of English language books. Therefore, in India, where people have more stories to tell than to read, the ‘low risk and more profit’ idea makes it easier for self-publishing houses to flourish.

Compared to the traditional publishing platforms, which have dominated the market place for a long time, self-publishing has emerged as a convenient, affordable and quick alternative to get your book published. Services like e-book and print on demand have also made it easier for the authors to reach the international market and earn more profits.

Traditional publishing is a whole different dimension to work with. Although select writers are likely to get a huge marketing exposure by a team of dedicated professionals, all writers don’t have access to the traditional platforms. Traditional Publishers tend to pick and choose the stories that they think would do exceedingly well in the market.

On the other hand, self-publishing welcomes everyone! The reason to opt for self-publishing is quite simple, it offers thefreedom to express your creativity without discrimination! For an author, it is most important to keep a close eye on the publishing process in order to be completely satisfied and feel a sense of achievement. That’s exactly what a self-publishing house strives for. From vidualizing the cover design to setting the price, the sole authority of your work will be yours. All you have to do is get in touch with the self-publishing house, submit your manuscript, choose your package, and wait for a month to finally get it published. Promoting complete creative control, larger profit-sharing, and a swift process, self-publishing platformshaveovertaken traditional platforms and are standing out as the better choice by a distance.