How Professional Printing Technology Can Beautify Your Photos



Everyone may or may not be a fond of capturing every moment of your life rather than keeping just in memories, but almost everyone has some pictures or more that mean more than just pictures to them. They have some memories attached to it, and sparks feelings in them whenever they see it and try to relive it again and again.







One of the trends right now is professional printing of such beautiful memory filled pictures. But what is it about? And how can any professional printing technology like Canvas Prints beautify your photos? Let’s find out, shall we?



1. Professional Printing technology



High end printing equipment used by the professional printing technology companies ensures that the prints of your photos are 100% accurate. They exactly can reproduce the same colors and contrast, making them desirable and hence can breathe a new life in the memories. Now you don’t have to worry about placing an order for picture of a Swan and getting a picture of a duck instead! That just doesn’t happen with professional printing technology. Gone are the days of cursing your canvas painter for a useless painting after paying a fortune to preserve your fond memories!



These true finishes also mean that not only they are accurate, they feel alive. Surely, any color print on a dirty piece of paper can be accurate, but-does it feel the same? Can you feel the moment? That’s why the job should be left with professionals. They take care of the fine details, considering the nature of the paint as well as whiteness of the canvas to find the perfect balance between color gamut and accuracy.



2. High Quality Canvas



Most professional printing companies use a museum grade high quality canvas which just isn’t your ordinary coloring canvas. It is well stretched, consistent, and durable which means your memories may get old but the pictures won’t! Some manufacturers claim that their canvas prints can last for more than 100 years! This means that one, they will last your lifetime and two, your grandchildren will definitely hear stories about the canvas on the wall they just can take eyes off.



It also means that the print is pretty much permanent, does not deteriorate, and can be hung on walls for years and you won’t even be able to tell a difference! Nobody wants a canvas that doesn’t look and feel the same in a few years for sure.



3. The Finish



Industrial finish is just not a solo artist’s job. A canvas painter may be skilled enough to produce an absolute replica of the moment that you have captured in the photo, but he or she just cannot provide the canvas with the quality of the finish that the professional printers can provide.



Professional printing technology makes use of latest technologies like UV protection, chemical strengthening, give your prints a new shine that lasts forever, which is not possible with hand painting due to inconsistency of the canvas and the paint. As the laser printing technologies have developed, the color consistencies of prints have become accurate to some micrometers and hence there is no need to worry about inconsistent thickness of paint causing it to look like a child painting.



4. Modern styles



With the variety of sizes and shapes the professional canvas printing companies can provide, you are sure to find what suits your needs the most.



Canvas size, shape is not a problem at all! Have a wall that can’t fit a 4x6 but 2x3 is too small? Don’t worry, with the latest technology, it is not a problem.



And the canvas shape need not be rectangular too! With split canvas in trends, you can definitely find something that just brings out the memories in the picture you want to print!



Also, the professional printing companies use some advanced stuff like UV protection, customized lamination, brightness and contrast enhance, just to suit the wall you want to hang the canvas from!



5. Variety of frames to choose from



Whether you want a retro look or modern look, whether you want the frame to be minimalistic or you want it to just pop out, there’s always an option for you. You don’t have to go hunting for the perfect frame that suits your photo, your wall and your memory, you can always choose from the wide variety of frames that the professional printing companies provide.



You also don’t have to worry about the perfect fit as the companies themselves do the job of measuring, cutting, framing and sealing it off with a proper and long-lasting lamination. Gone are the days when you had to change the frames and glass of photo frames due to aging.



6. Ready to hang delivery



Most printing companies provide the top-quality finishes and framed photos. But some companies nowadays take care of the annoying work of finding the right screws, getting them to fit in the frame without damaging it and then test-fitting it against the wall and doing it all over again if it doesn’t match up.



With the competition for canvas printing dominance rising, good days for consumers have arrived and some companies have gone as far to include all the standard fittings like screws and bars to make the frame ready to hang upon delivery!



With all this said, if you have a picture filled with memories and you want to preserve the memories for a lifetime, then professional canvas printing is a worth option for you. Sure, it costs a bit more than hustling for the best painter and then choosing all the materials including canvas, frame, frame size and all yourself but it avoids all this trouble and leaves you with a perfectly framed accurate and beautiful print of your favorite photo. And with the competition in these professional printing companies on the rise, the gap has become narrower and more and more companies are focusing on ease of consumer, making it an even better choice.



