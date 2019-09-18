Horses Stable Season 2 of fundraising to be held this September

New Delhi, 18th September 2019: Horses Stable is a unique venture that provides a fateful platform that brings budding entrepreneurs and global investors together. The company organizes a mega fundraising platform where young entrepreneurs intending to raise funds for their start-ups meet investors who are willing to invest capital in lucrative business start-up ideas. This Bengaluru based fundraising start-up had a wonderful response from both entrepreneurs and investors in its first season and is all set to organize Season 2.

Season 2 will deliver a great opportunity to almost 40 aspiring entrepreneurs to engage with international entrepreneurs to showcase their potential to Venture capitalists and Angel Investors. Horses Stable Season 2 will be held on Monday, September 23rd, 2019

An eminent panel of honorable dignitaries including Ms. Tripti Singhal (CEO KGO Advisors), Mr. Nilesh Trivedi (Venture Capitalist and Investor), Mr. Vikash (Founder IC1101 INC) AND Mr. Mohit Gulati (Managing partner – ITI Growth Opportunities Fund), Mr. Sandeep Agarwal (Industrialist), Mr. Chiranjiv Gill (Businessman and Entrepreneur), Mr. Kevin (Strategist), Mr. Rohit (Financial Planner) and various other leading personalities would grace the platform.

Mr. Rajeev Khandelwal, the heartthrob actor, singer and host would make his presence as a celebrity panelist. Besides, prominent names like Paytm, Community Partner and more would be the community partners. Season 2 already has exciting announcements for the partners and the company is optimistically looking forward to having an even better response this time.

Talking about Season 2, Prashant Agarwal, Founder, Horses Stable stated, “It feels great when you can help aspiring entrepreneurs to soar high to attain what they desire. As an entrepreneur, having a reliable investment is a major aspect to keep you motivated. I am overwhelmed with the amazing response of season 1 and I am expecting a better turnaround of funding during these three days of Season 2. We successfully managed to raise a funding of 6 million last time and I am hopefully expecting a bigger number this time.”

