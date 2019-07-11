Hindu-Muslim Join Hands at Eid Milan Celebration in Houston



Spreading harmony and unity among the religious communities in U.S. the celebration saw the presence of eminent personalities sharing happiness for Eid.



FREMONT, CA: An epitome of harmony by celebrating Eid Milan is observed between Hindu and Muslim groups at Houston, where the Indians and Muslims Association of Greater Houston (IMAGH) invited Ramesh Bhutada, advisor to the Hindus of Greater Houston and VP of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), USA.



Addressing the gathering, Bhutada spoke about Hindu-Muslim partnership for a better future and spreading peace across the world, making the audience awestruck, including the Consul General of India Dr. Anupam Ray.



Bhutada, an Indian American Houston-based industrialist, began his introduction by wishing Eid Mubarak to the gathering. He also addressed the members of the associations and mentioned the non-profit organizations for their mission of spreading peace and harmony across cultures, communities, and religions.



Bhutada, in his speech, emphasized and reiterated that he feels proud and inspired as the leader of the HSS and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The RSS and HSS, according to him, are both organizations that look forward to build character in the youth so that they become a proud citizen of the country they live in.



“We all have historical baggage - let's acknowledge that, but we cannot look backwards. We have to look forward and that is the only way we can lead a peaceful life in this world,” he stated.



Bhutada’s speech included focusing beyond the point about harmony between the customs, culture, and religions by mentioning Consul General Ray’s story as an example. He mentioned of how in 1947, during the partition, Ray had to flee to East Pakistan (present Bangladesh) and how the riots between the religions and state made him strong. The only way, one could win the heart of the people is by peace, love, cooperation, and unity, said Bhutada.



Bhutada commented on his support for Kalam Center, an NGO platform started by Arshad Sheikh, a young Muslim man in the old city of Charminar, Hyderabad. Bhutada is an investor to the organization for four years. The main agenda of the center is to provide vocational training to children. At present, the firm consists of 500 children with 70 percent consisting of girls.



Latafah Hussain, the former president of IMAGH, said that he was inspired by the speech by Bhutada, which got a standing ovation from the 500 plus crowd at the venue, added that the celebration now had a meaning.



