Hassett to step down as WH economic adviser: Trump
Monday, 03 June 2019, 04:17 Hrs
18
cmt right
20
Comment Right
38
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Hassett to step down as WH economic adviser: Trump


Chairman of White House Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett will step down "shortly" US President Donald Trump has said.

The President, however, did not say whether Hassett resigned or was fired, nor did he elaborate on the reason for the personnel change, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly," Trump tweeted Sunday, adding that he will name Hassett's successor as soon as he returns from a trip to Europe.

In his tweet Trump that came a day ahead of his week-long trip to Britain, Ireland and France, also thanked Hassett and said he was a "true friend".

Hassett, a 57-year-old Republican from Massachusetts, was sworn in on September 13, 2017 as the 29th chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.



Read More:



Corporate India's Reaction on Modi's Comeback



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.