Hassett to step down as WH economic adviser: Trump



Chairman of White House Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett will step down "shortly" US President Donald Trump has said.



The President, however, did not say whether Hassett resigned or was fired, nor did he elaborate on the reason for the personnel change, Xinhua news agency reported.



"Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly," Trump tweeted Sunday, adding that he will name Hassett's successor as soon as he returns from a trip to Europe.



In his tweet Trump that came a day ahead of his week-long trip to Britain, Ireland and France, also thanked Hassett and said he was a "true friend".



Hassett, a 57-year-old Republican from Massachusetts, was sworn in on September 13, 2017 as the 29th chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.



Source: IANS