HCL firms Feet in US, Launches New CyberSecurity Center at Texas



HCL Technologies, a worldwide leader in global technologies has launched its CyberSecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) in Frisco, Texas with an aim to signify the upcoming phase in the company’s task to hold secure business growth. CSFC also reveal the company’s commitment to the state of Texas and the city of Frisco, which have served as strategic partners to technology innovation and extension. The inaugural programme saw several local dignitaries from the municipal, business, and educational communities along the Chief Guest U.S. Representative Van Taylor.



Maninder Singh, Corporate Vice President - CyberSecurity Services, HCL Technologies, comments, “Tomorrow's digital organizations are becoming home to massive amounts of sensitive data and mission-critical applications. Our CSFC in Frisco is designed to defend our clients’ digital assets from security threats by leveraging intelligent, predictive, and adaptive systems. The Frisco facility is ideally located to attract and build the best pool of Cyber-security experts and to serve our most demanding customers”.



CSFC monitors for better, faster detection and remediation of security incidents with the use of its integrated Cyberthreat intelligence. Coming with an experience of 20 years in security and engineering, CSFC has more than 3500 certified analysts, and the experience of handling 350 Fortune 500/Global 2000 clients. With HCL’s Dynamic Cyber-Security Framework, CSFC analyzes millions of events per second and monitors multiple IT and OT systems using the multiple Cyberthreat intelligence sources.



On this occasion, Van Taylor, U.S. Representative, comments, “I’m excited to have a leading technology company like HCL Technologies focus their top talent in our Texas community. We look forward to witnessing the positive impactâ¯the CSFC will have on the growth of the local community and in the ability to empower organizationsâ¯across the nation to understand theâ¯importance of Cyber-security and how to take action to protect their own assets”.



On the mark of its 30 years in the United States, HCL’s Global Delivery Center in Frisco houses some of HCL’s best engineers and IT professionals to serve the customers across the country. The launch also saw members of the Collin College and University of North Texas faculties and communities and as a part of this relationship, HCL will be conducting on-campus hackathons, overseen and coached by HCL executives. In addition, the top participants from winning teams at each school will be offered full –time jobs and advanced training.



