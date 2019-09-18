Govt, IBM Join Hands for Train theTrainer Program

To train the trainers in AI, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and IBM have joined hands with the aim to train 10,000 faculty members from ITIs across India.



The programme will involve 14 trainers across seven locations with over 200 workshops during a one-year period.



"The Directorate General of Training (DGT) division of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has signed an agreement with Global IT major IBM where the latter will carry out a nationwide Train-the-Trainer programme in basic Artificial Intelligence skills," the Ministry said in a statement.



As part of the programme, ITI trainers will be trained in basic Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills to use the technology in their day-to-day training activities.



"This programme aims at enabling the trainers with basic approach, workflow and application of Artificial Intelligence that they can apply in their training modules. IBM aims at training 10,000 faculty members from ITIs across the country and the programme will be executed over a period of one year with 14 trainers across seven locations with over 200 workshops."



Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, asserted that in the coming days many more training programmes will be initiated for the trainers.



"These will be integral for skilling the youth with modern technological knowledge and skills. These digital skills will provide an edge to the trainers responsible for imparting academic curriculum to students and help them enter the workforce," the Minister said.



R.K. Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said the programmes for training the trainers that bridge the technological gap between the students and teachers are the need of the hour.



"These programmes will ensure the passing of industry relevant skills to students, promoting better learning and better retention by the students," he said.



The programme was officially announced on September 5, during the 'Kaushalaycharya Samadar' celebrations on Teachers' Day.



IBM will provide the necessary training at seven centres including six National Skills Training Institutes (NSTI) and one Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Pune.



The training content will be divided into two parts where a face-to-face workshop will be supported by online modules to ensure holistic learning and certification for faculty members.



The partners will also collate a detailed calendar for each location to ensure maximum participation of those undertaking the programme.



"Each participant attending the workshop will go through a pre-assessment to gauge the level of their skills," the Ministry said.



The participants will take online courses with technical support from the trainers, enabling continuous learning.



"On completion of the programme, participants will go through a post assessment, to further gauge their skill set and the level they have achieved. Individuals that complete the course will be awarded certification of participation and will be badged by IBM."

Read more news:

Reliance Jio to be Among Top 100 Brands in 3 years

Amazon, Flipkart Festival Sales Violate FDI Norms: CAIT