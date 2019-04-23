Google walkout organisers face retaliation at work



Two Google employees have said they have been retaliated against for helping to organise a walkout among thousands of company workers in November 2018 and are planning a meeting to discuss alleged instances of retaliation, the media has reported.



Some 20,000 Googlers had protested last year against the Internet giant's handling of sexual harassment and, more broadly, its workplace policies around equity and transparency.



"We prohibit retaliation in the workplace, and investigate all allegations," a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Fortune on Monday.



Claire Stapleton, another walkout organiser and 12-year company veteran, said in the email two months after the protest she was told she would be demoted from her role as marketing manager at YouTube and lose half her reports, according to The Wired.



Organisers of #GoogleWalkout had published a list of demands for management, including an "end to forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination for all current and future employees" and a "clear, uniform, globally inclusive process for reporting sexual misconduct safely and anonymously".



Source: IANS