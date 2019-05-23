Google showing poll results live across its platforms



Google on Thursday brought live Lok Sabha election results for the first time across its platforms - Search, YouTube and Google Assistant.



The company said it was showing live election results - both national and constituency-wise sourced from the Election Commission of India through Nielsen -- on Search and on Google Assistant across Android, iOS and KaiO devices.



"On YouTube, over 150 news channels are bringing live election results coverage through the day," said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director Public Policy, Google India and South Asia.



Doordarshan brought inclusive live result experience to users on YouTube.



Audiences in India can tune into the DD News YouTube Channel for the live video stream in 12 languages.



"Live audio news is available on news on AIR YouTube Channel," said Google.





Source: IANS